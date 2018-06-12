Chumbak director Sandeep Modi: Akshay Kumar stands for content driven cinema

Chumbak director Sandeep Modi on why the superstar agreed to present his Marathi film

Akshay Kumar'

Swanand Kirkire-starrer Marathi film, Chumbak, has caught Akshay Kumar's attention. The star tweeted a video yesterday, stating that he will present the film. Director Sandeep Modi says that the script appealed to the superstar.



Still from Chumbak

"Akshay sir stands for cinema that is content driven and rooted, yet entertaining. He has never given his name to a film before. After watching Chumbak, he was moved and said that he wanted to have the film under his name, and not his company's," says Modi, who believes that Akshay Kumar's association will boost the film's box-office performance. "I'm sure when people realise the trust Akshay sir has on the film, they will watch it."



Sandeep Modi

Chumbak hits theatres on July 27 and is a story of friendship between a restaurant waiter and a village simpleton. Getting Kumar on board wasn't a tough nut to crack for the makers. "Swanand worked with Akshay sir in Padman (2018), and our producer, Naren, had worked with him on Jolly LLB 2 (2017). So, he was aware of Chumbak when we met. Akshay sir is a man of few words, but when he watched the film, he was moved. Over the next few days, he organised a screening for his school friends and Marathi teachers. During the screening he told us that he wanted to present the film so that it reaches all cinema lovers."

In the video, Kumar says, "Few days ago, I saw a movie which has been etched in my mind. I do not know what made this film stick in my mind."

Came across something very honest and pure...it has been stuck in my head like Chumbak, thought of sharing it with you all. à¤¹à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾, à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤à¤¾ à¤«à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤¨à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥. @ChumbakTheFilm @SwanandKirkire #ChumbakTheFilm pic.twitter.com/YIykGeuZ0m — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 11, 2018

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha slays in China

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates