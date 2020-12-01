Chunky Panday: If I go to an award function, Ananya won't win it

Chunky Panday, on the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, made a revelation about feeling jinxed on attending award ceremonies. He narrated his own incident and also talked about not accompanying daughter Ananya Panday when she was given the Best Debut Award for Student of the Year 2 this year.

The actor said, "When you are young, you start thinking like there is no one better than you in the world...I stopped the shooting in Goa, flew down to the Centaur hotel. When they said, 'Now actor in supporting role', the names started... 'And the winner is'... I got up, I was a little far from the stage, thought let me reach the stage before they give it to someone else. I started walking... 'Goes to Anupam Kher for Vijay.'"

Also Read: Chunky Panday: Sunny Deol Once Distributed My Cigarettes On A Flight While I Was Asleep

He added the reason for not giving company to his daughter and said, "I feel I am jinxed when it comes to awards. If I go to an awards function, maybe we may not win the award. She will not win it... I've never won an award."

And in an interview with Film Companion, the actor talked about how people address his daughter Ananya Panday as a star-kid, how that makes him a big star, and also being out of work after the era of the 90s began. First talking about his choices of films, Panday stated, "I only chose multi-starrer films as they were working for me."

He added, "And then came a time after 1993-1994 that multi-starrer films stopped being made. They just went on to solo heroes, it's like musical chairs happening and suddenly the music stops and I don't have a chair to sit on, so I was literally out of work." He then talked about his daughter and also addressed the issue of nepotism.

He said, "First of all I'm glad they are calling her a star-kid so that makes me a big star. I'm seeing the positive sides to it. I keep telling her 'You know exactly how you got here,' and Ananya, I always wanted her to be a doctor. Both my parents were doctors and I also tried but couldn't become one. At the age of 15, she told me 'Dad, I want to get into movies,' so I asked her to finish her graduation first."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Ananya Panday Turns 22: Chunky Panday, Suhana Khan Shower Love On The Birthday Girl

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news