Chunky Panday on nepotism: Didn't force my daughter Ananya to get into films

Ananya shares a close bond with her father Chunky Panday. As the debate of nepotism and insider-outsider rages on post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the veteran actor opened up about his thoughts in the context of his daughter Ananya Panday.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "If my daughter chose to get into films, it’s her prerogative, I’ve not forced her. I wanted to become a doctor. I couldn’t become one. My father was a renowned heart surgeon and my mother was doctor. I must confess that I tried. And I just couldn’t succeed. Then I became an actor. Kids today decide what they want to do. I hope and pray that they succeed. That’s all I can do."

The Housefull actor admitted that as a parent, it does bother him when his daughter is attacked and it does “get too much” at times. “Of course it is sad. When I came into the film industry, it was said that someone had recommended me and that’s how I got into films. It was a huge thing back then. I remember. But you’ve to live with it. You can’t get into an argument about it,” says Chunky.

Speaking on the insider-outsider debate, the actor said, "I don’t even know how this term insider and outsider have come into place. The moment you sign a film, you become an insider. It’s your first assignment that makes you an insider. From what I can tell you is that the equation of the industry has not changed. It’s is an equal playing field. You’ve to have a huge amount of luck and then things will fall in place."

The debate around nepotism has nearly exploded on social media over the last few weeks and a lot of television and Hindi film actors have been talking about it and how Bollywood functions. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Recently, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken on nepotism. Bebo shared how she has seen the downfall of star kids who couldn't survive in the industry, and how the actress' struggle for 21 years has made what she is today! She stated, "21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars' children for whom it's not been able to happen for them that way."

The actress also emphasised on the fact that the audience has made them what they are today. "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it's the audience that makes or breaks us."

Coming back to Ananya Panday, she had two successes in 2019 in the form of Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. On June 12, her film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli, was slated to release but will now come out on a new date. She also has a film with Shakun Batra coming up next year on Valentine's Day that stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well.

