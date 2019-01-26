Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Six student bodies in Manipur to boycott Republic Day celebrations

national

The decision was announced by President of an All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), S. Manjit during a joint press conference of six student bodies held on Friday at the head office of All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) located at D.M. university campus.

Representational image

Imphal: Decrying passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), six student bodies including Meira Paibis will be agitating in New Delhi on January 30 and has decided to boycott the 70th Republic Day celebration in Manipur on Saturday.

Six student bodies namely All Manipur Students Association (AMSU), Democratic Students Alliance Manipur (DESAM), Apunba Ireipak Maheiroi Singpanglup (AIMS), Kangleipak Students Association (KSA), Student Union of Kangleipak (SUK), Manipur Students Federation (MSF) have been agitating against CAB before the bill was passed recently at Lok Sabha on January 8, he said.

"The student bodies have condemned the statement of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which states that under CAB no individuals will be allowed to settle in any state without the consent of state government. There is some hidden agenda of the central government that though the individual is not allowed to settle without the consent of the state government, if he or she is settled in State where they are allowed, then under the constitution of the country the individual could enter in any state of the country under freedom of movement," he added.

