CM Chandrababu Naidu: Ready to make any sacrifice for development of Andhra

The Chief Minister said the state government was only asking for benefits mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act



Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he is ready to make any sacrifice for the development of the state. In a meeting with Sadhikara Mitras, a unique concept of using Self Help Group leaders that will bind the benefactor and beneficiary in a single loop, the Chief Minister said that about 4.70 lakh Mitras were the biggest asset to Andhra Pradesh and that no other state had such an asset.

"After bifurcation, we joined hands (with the Bharatiya Janata Party) only for the sake of state interests. It was inevitable decision then. We have moved forward with confidence on your support, not on the central government's support. You know we have released Rs 10,000 crore for women," said the Telugu Desam Party president, who formed an alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the 2014 general elections.

The Chief Minister said the state government was only asking for benefits mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. "We are achieving good development. For that sake, I am ready not only to work extra hours but for any sacrifice," he said in the meeting attended by ministers Paritala Sunita, P. Narayana, higher officials Poonam Malakondaiah, Adityanath Dasgupta, Karikala Valavan, B Ramanjaneyulu, K Krishna Mohan, SS Rawat, B Udayalakshmi, K Sunita, A Babu, K Kannababu, and others.

The Chief Minister further added that, the state plans to achieve 100 percent literacy by 2019 and asked the Mitras' to assist in achieving the target. "You have to spread awareness among the pregnant women so that infant mortality can be avoided. They should be given proper medical advice. Malnutrition among children should be brought down to zero. Sadhikara Mitras should take responsibility for making the state 100 percent Open Defecation Free (ODF) state," Naidu said.

He said the state government was providing modern equipment to about 2.50 lakhs of people at 70 percent subsidy under the Adarana scheme. "Collectors will select beneficiaries; however the Sadhikara Mitra's and Janmabhoomi committees should also take responsibility." The Chief Minister said his government was helping people in last rites as well. We provide Rs 2 lakh for natural death under the age of 50 years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever