'CM will be from BJP'

national

Devendra Fadnavis, who is still BJP's man for the job, to embark on rath yatra in August

Devendra Fadnavis

A day after Shiv Sena resolved to get as many possible Assembly seats in the October polls to strengthen its claim to the CM's post, ally BJP decided on Saturday to go the extra mile in canvassing to retain the high office. They want the post to remain with their candidate, the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis, who will embark on a state-wide Rath Yatra in August.

A meeting of BJP ministers, office-bearers and legislators was held to discuss how they should look at fighting a major chunk of the 288 seats. A booth-level mechanism that BJP has perfected, would be relied upon.

Also Read: Shiv Sena prepares to ace the race for Chief Minister's chair

Fadnavis's Rath Yatra will be a highlight of BJP's run-up to the polls. The CM is expected to cover six assembly seats every day, interacting with people over welfare schemes and the development works his government has done so far. Sena ministers may join in as representatives of the government, but their party will be taking a call on it, said sources. At the meeting, Fadnavis is reported to have said, "Let inexperienced and childish people speculate."

Medical education minister Girish Mahajan said a common feeling was that the BJP must get the post because of their show in the LS results. "You know who the elder brother is. We want our CM."

Also Read: Shiv Sena, BJP start bickering over CM's post, seat-sharing

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates