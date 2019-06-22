Shiv Sena prepares to ace the race for Chief Minister's chair

national

The party president and his son have begun preparations for a pan-Maharashtra strengthening of the party

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the 53rd foundation day of the Shiv Sena with Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday. File pic

The Shiv Sena is going all out to ensure the election of its maximum number of legislators elected to stake claim to the Chief Minister's post. It has a plan in place to reach out to the masses across the state by strengthening the organisation.

In Friday's meeting at Sena Bhavan, party chief Uddhav Thackeray told district in-charge leaders to get as many MLAs elected as possible. He also announced that one lakh shakha pramukhs would be appointed to extend the 53-year-old party's network in the state.

A shakha is Sena's lowest unit in its organisational hierarchy. The shakhas are known to be the party's engine that has given leaders at all levels. A new concept 'Majha Maharashtra, Bhagva Maharashtra' [My Maharashtra, Saffron Maharashtra] was devised by Thackeray.

The party will observe the period between July 14 and 27 as 'Saffron Pandharwada' (fortnight). Thackeray advised his workers to verify voter lists and extend the reach of the party by leaps. Son Aaditya too has been interacting with the workers from urban and rural areas. The party is also set to open help centers for drought-affected people in the state.

For the Sena, the October elections are expected to be a litmus test. It will not only be fighting against the opposition parties, but also competing with major ally BJP which

had broken ties with it in 2014, but have joined hands again this year.

The tussle for sharing the CM's post and power in other offices has intensified, despite both Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thackeray telling workers two days ago that they had already decided the arrangement between the two parties are very confident of winning a second term in the office, this time jointly.

July 14-27

Sena will observe Saffron Pandharwada (fortnight)

1 lakh

No. of shakha pramukhs to be appointed across state

