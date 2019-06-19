Shiv Sena: BMC must remove illegal lingerie mannequins

national

In 2013, Shiv Sena corporator Ritu Tawde and others had made national news for demanding the removal of mannequins at lingerie shops in the city

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Law Committee chairman and Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre has asked the BMC administration to remove illegal lingerie mannequins from shops.

According to her if anyone is found at fault, his licence can also be cancelled. The order was passed in the Law Committee meeting held on Monday.

"I have asked the officials to take strict action and if needed their licenses can also be cancelled," said Mhatre while talking to ANI.

Maharashtra: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Law committee chairman and Shiv Sena Corporator Sheetal Mhatre has ordered BMC admn to remove illegal lingerie mannequins from shops and if anyone is found at fault, their licenses can also be cancelled. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

"The proposal has come time and again in the past six years in front of the Law Committee. It seems the BMC has no power to act against those who display illegal mannequins," she said.

She said there are places in the city where mannequin busts are hanging on tree branches with lingerie and there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know from where to buy it.

"There is a proper manner to display it. We have decided to act against those found guilty," she said.

Hahahaðð these Shiv Sena people can’t even control themselves just seeing these lingerie mannequins. What is illegal in this? Get all the Shiv Sena people to do the job instead of mannequins — Shiva (@ShivaNV1404) June 18, 2019

What’s the difference between ‘illegal’ and ‘legal’ lingerie mannequins?

Is it about the lingerie or the mannequin?

Looks like after all the election dust settled, all we needed was a racket around busts.

What next? — Bala Krishna (@BalaKrishnarama) June 18, 2019

@AUThackeray Removing of mannequins displaying lingerie its like telling a vadapav shop not to put a picture of vada .Just when we think SS is maturing then you come up with this .is this constructive? — sheetal shetty (@sheetalshetty33) June 18, 2019

@bmcmumbai What the hell guys. The infrastructure of Mumbai is fucked up and you guys are talking about lingerie mannequins. Get the roads and drainage system upgraded, work out a plan to improve garbage management and environment protection and then think about everything else. — Devesh Joshi (@devesh_joshi78) June 18, 2019

In 2013, Shiv Sena corporator Ritu Tawde and others had made national news for demanding the removal of mannequins at lingerie shops in the city. Then too, the administration had informed them that there is no such provision in the MMC Act.

