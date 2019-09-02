Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members of flooded ship off New Mangalore Port

national

The crew of the ship 'Tridevi Prem' which is a hopper dredger was rescued at about 2.30 am by the Indian Coast Guard ship Amartya off the New Mangalore Port Trust

Members of the Indian Coast Guard team with the 13 crew members of the ship which they rescued off New Mangalore Port. All pics/Twitter Indian Coast Guard

On Monday, the Indian Coast Guard took to social networking site Twitter to inform that its team saved a 13 member crew rescued 13 crew members after their vessel was flooded on-board off New Mangalore Port. In its post, the ICG team said that its ship Amartya in a daring operation rescued 13 crew from Dredger Tridevi Prem off Mangalore.

Defying inclement weather and rough sea conditions, @IndiaCoastGuard ship Amartya in a daring operation rescued 13 crew from Dredger Tridevi Prem off Mangalore early morning today. Crew abandoned dredger due to severe flooding onboard. pic.twitter.com/ZDGHOpEUNH — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 2, 2019

According to news agency PTI, the crew of the ship 'Tridevi Prem' which is a hopper dredger was rescued at about 2.30 am by the Indian Coast Guard ship Amartya off the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). The search and rescue operation for another seven personnel ship who were on-board the hopper dredger for repair work was undertaken by NMPT tug Ocean Esteem.

#WATCH Indian Coast Guard rescued a man from drowning, 2 nautical miles North of Cabo de Rama beach, Goa, earlier today. The survivor in his early 20s was swept away by ebbing waves from the beach and is now stable. pic.twitter.com/IX9Gs03WG2 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

In a similar incidence, the Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with the lifeguards saves a Pune-based Indian Army officer who was swept out by the rough sea at South Goa's Cabo de Rama Fort. The young army officer who is from Pune was on a vacation in Goa when he suddenly slipped on the rocks and fell into the rough sea.

In the viral video footage, the young officer is seen trying hard to stay afloat even as the rough sea and strong currents make the rescue efforts extremely difficult.

With ANI from IANS

