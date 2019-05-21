Coast Guard seizes Pakistani fishing boat carrying 194 packets of narcotics

national

Acting on a tip-off, the Indian Coast Guard seized the Pakistani vessel and recovered 194 packets of heroin worth Rs 600 crore

On May 21, 2019, in a major operation on the high seas, the Indian Coast Guard seized a Pakistani fishing vessel that was carrying 200 kg of heroin. The seized heroin is valued at a whopping Rs 600 crore in the international market, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off on Monday evening, the Indian Coast Guard seized the Pakistani vessel, "Al Madina". A similar input was received on the following day from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). During the search operation, the coast guard recovered 194 packets of suspected narcotics from the boat.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also detained 13-member crew of an Indian fishing vessel which was in the vicinity to receive the contraband.

In a similar operation earlier this year, the ICG, in a joint operation with Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) had seized about 100 kilograms of Heroin from a Pakistani boat off the east coast of Gujarat. Nine Iranian nationals were apprehended from the boat.

