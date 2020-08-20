Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor: MMRC completes tunneling beneath Mithi River

This is the 29th breakthrough on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor

In an important development, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Wednesday completed a 1.5-km long tunnel beneath the Mithi River. Terratec-made Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Godavari-4 completed the upline stretch of 1.5-km from BKC to Dharavi.

Godavari-4 was commissioned on August 21, 2019, from BKC launching shaft and shaped the tunnel with 1,043 RCC rings up to Dharavi. This is the 29th breakthrough on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor.

"Notwithstanding the fact that the project is challenging; with high water tables and complex geology, I am happy that our team has accomplished the assigned task despite COVID-19 related restrictions," said Ranjit Singh Deol, MMRC managing director, in a press release.

It may be noted that earlier in March this year before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Godavari-3 had completed the downline tunnel of 1.5-km from BKC to Dharavi. Out of the total 3-km (up and downline) stretch from BKC to Dharavi, a 484-meter tunnel lies below the active Mithi river channel.

Package-5 which consists of Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, and Santacruz stations has completed the entire tunneling of 8-km MMRC has now completed 85 per cent of tunneling with the help of 17 TBMs and about 59 per cent of overall construction work.

