Mumbai colleges rely on technology to prevent copying during final-year online exams

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing norms, colleges and universities in Mumbai have conceptualized a virtual, home-based format for the final year exams to be held next month.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the University of Mumbai is planning on using a proctoring technology to track the gestures of examinees during the exams to prevent copying.

Read: Mumbai: It's confirmed! Final year exams to be held online

Kandivali's Thakur College will use artificial intelligence-based software that can capture students' head movements at regular intervals.

"Students have to keep their device camera on during the exam. Even if they so much as look at a book on the side or a person in the same room, or if there is another person in the frame, the software can capture the activity. Some amount of leeway in movements will be accommodated, but if it happens too often, the student could be logged out of the exam portal,” said principal Dr. C T Chakraborty.

Another city college principal revealed that they will be using a slightly advanced technology that will track the notifications in a student’s phone but not without being cautious since the notifications could be genuine too.

However, the principal of St. Xavier’s College, Dr. Rajendra Shinde asserted that technology solutions apart it is important to “trust our students.”

This and the pandemic situation could explain why the university has decided to have an open book exam with some preventative measures in place.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news