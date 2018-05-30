Comedian Vir Das teams up with Nikkhil Advani for Hasmukh

Vir Das and Nikkhil Advani will be writing and creating an original show. The Aditya Birla Group, is backing the project



Vir Das

Comedian-actor Vir Das will be working with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on upcoming dark comedy Hasmukh. Sameer Nair-headed Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, is backing the project.



Vir Das and Advani will be writing and creating an original show, read a statement to IANS.

"This is going to be insane!!! So excited! Gentlemen, let's murder this," Vir tweeted.

This is going to be insane!!! So excited! Gentlemen, let's murder this ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/1lhXCwc4ZM — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 29, 2018

Praising Nair, he wrote: "It takes a killer sense of humour to greenlight this madness."



Apart from this show, Vir has been signed on by ABC for a new hour-long weekly dramedy FBI series Whiskey Cavalier, produced by Warner Bros. Netflix has also ordered two additional live stand-up comedy specials from Vir, the first comedian out of India to have a Netflix original special.



The Das special Abroad Understanding made its debut on the streaming platform in April 2017 and tackled nationalism, globalism, good food, and bad politics in two crosscut performances in New York and New Delhi.



According to deadline.com, the first of the two newly ordered specials will be shot in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom on July 14.

Also Read: Vir Das Scores A Hat-Trick. Bags Two More Shows With Netflix

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever