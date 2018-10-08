Commando 3 shoot proves to be a treat for Gulshan Devaiah

bollywood

As a photography enthusiast, Commando 3 shoot in England proved to be a treat for Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah

While shooting for Commando 3 in England, Gulshan Devaiah had a chance to visit the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, which houses the Kodak gallery. As a photography enthusiast, it proved to be a treat for the actor.

The multi-faceted actor will be seen playing the antagonist in Commando 3 alongside actor Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar. The actor feels the action-packed film is the apt project for him. Talking about the film Gulshan said, "There are certain expectations with franchises such as Commando 3. Besides giving the audience what they expect, I intend to give them something more than what they would otherwise expect. I have always diversified myself in the roles and characters I've played. I'm trying to bring in my own creative interpretation of what a modern antagonist is. The makers have had no restrictions and have given me the liberty to bring out the character in my own creative way. I've done all the research and have been preparing for the film for the past two months. So it's now time to put the ideas out there and see what works best for the film."

Interestingly, Gulshan who has admired Vidyut and his work had made his debut in films around the same time as him in 2011.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates