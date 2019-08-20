Complaint against Shehla Rashid moved to Special Cell of Delhi Police

national

The activist was accused by a Supreme Court lawyer of intentionally spreading fake news with the intention to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the country

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Shehla Rashid

A criminal complaint filed against activist Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading fake news against the Indian Army and government was transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday.

In a complaint filed by the Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava earlier today, the activist was accused of intentionally spreading fake news with the intention to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the country, reported PTI.

Also Read: Donald Trump asks Imran Khan to moderately set talks with India over Kashmir

Srivastava further said that her tweets, that was widely shared on Twitter and other international platforms, caused ‘irreparable injury to the reputation of India’. He also alleged that Rashid of intending to excite disaffection towards the government, which is prima facie an offence of sedition under Section 124-A of IPC, the PTI report further mentioned.

"Rashid has further committed offences of 'promoting enmity between the classes' under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act," the complaint read.

Another lawyer Virendra Jabra also filed a written complaint against the activist for defaming the Indian Army. He also asked the Mumbai Police to file a sedition case against her.

"She has also made false and baseless allegations without any iota of evidence which shows the illegal intention to defame the reputation of the government of India internationally by using the international platform of Twitter. Therefore, all the allegations made by her are absolutely false, baseless and concocted," he mentioned in his complaint.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Rashid had accused the paramilitary forces deputed in Kashmir of ransacking and torturing people by entering their houses.

9) Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc. — Shehla Rashid Ø´ÛÂÂÂÙÂÂÂØ§ Ø±Ø´ÛÂÂÂØ¯ (@Shehla_Rashid) August 18, 2019

10) In Shopian, 4 men were called into the Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area.

— Shehla Rashid Ø´ÛÂÂÂÙÂÂÂØ§ Ø±Ø´ÛÂÂÂØ¯ (@Shehla_Rashid) August 18, 2019

Also Read: Teachers report to school in Kashmir but students don't

The army has denied the claims made by the activist and leader of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement party, calling the comments 'baseless' and 'unverified' that would amount to spreading of fake news, reports said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates