Complete package for Ahan Shetty's debut, says Milan Luthria

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan will be seen in the remake of the Telugu sleeper hit RX 100 (2018)

Ahan Shetty

Director Milan Luthria has been entrusted the responsibility of launching Suniel Shetty's son Ahan on the big screen. While some may be bogged down by the pressure, the filmmaker argues he is armed with the best possible script — the star kid will be seen in the remake of the Telugu sleeper hit RX 100 (2018).



Milan Luthria

"RX 100 caught our attention amongst many other scripts. But this story stood out since the film has been appreciated. The idea was to provide Ahan with a film that is gripping and entertaining. We were looking for a complete package. It's in the space of action-drama, a genre I wanted to tap into," says Luthria. While he is busy with pre-production, his leading man has begun prep for the actioner.



Suniel Shetty

"Ahan has been attending acting workshops, and training in stunts and fitness. He is focussed on his job, and is waiting for his first day of shoot. Suniel is a good friend and is excited for his son's debut; we want to give it our best shot."

