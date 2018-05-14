Comrade Shield final: Shubman Ranjane guides DY Patil to title

Despite notching up a massive 528 in their first innings, visitors Parsee Gymkhana ended up on the losing side in the three-day Comrade Shield final against DY Patil Sports Academy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai yesterday



Shubham Ranjane

Despite notching up a massive 528 in their first innings, visitors Parsee Gymkhana ended up on the losing side in the three-day Comrade Shield final against DY Patil Sports Academy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai yesterday. DY Patil responded with 498 before Parsee Gymkhana got bowled out for 204 in the second innings. Set to score 235 for victory, DY Patil achieved their target with three wickets to spare and retained the title which they won last year by beating Fort Vijay.

Both teams observed a moment's silence on Day One to mourn the death of Mac Spencer, a popular Parsee Gymkhana and Dena Bank player, who passed away last week. Shubham Ranjane (247*) and opener Shashank Singh (119) were the chief contributors with the bat for DY Patil while openers Bravish Shetty, Aakarshit Gomel and skipper Raunaq Sharma scored centuries for Parsee Gymkhana.

Ex-Rajasthan Royals spinner Pravin Tambe opened the bowling for DY Patil and claimed 4 for 63 while Karsh Kothari 3 for 66 to bowl out Parsee Gymkhana for 204. Shashank, who also claimed two wickets, starred with the bat yet again to score 64 off 53 balls as his side romped home to victory. Iqbal Abdullah and Aman Khan chipped in with useful half centuries.

