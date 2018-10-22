Confirmed! Kapil Sharma to marry girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12; Here are more details

bollywood

Kapil Sharma, whose life and career has been under a cloud for some time now, says he wanted to keep the wedding under wraps.

Kapil Sharma with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

After the news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding broke the internet on Sunday, here comes another wedding date! Comedian Kapil Sharma will get married to his steady and stable girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar.

Opening up on the topic of his marriage, Kapil said, "The wedding is on December 12 in Jalandhar. That's Ginni's hometown. We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish."

Kapil recalls how his elder brother was married with minimum ostentation. "During the time when my brother married, I had not started earning well. We just went as a small baraat (wedding procession) and got bhabhi (sister-in-law) home. But by the time my sister got married, I had begun to earn well. So we had a fairly large wedding. It was lavish by our standards."

Kapil, whose life and career has been under a cloud for some time now, says he wanted to keep the wedding under wraps. "For the past few weeks, I've been promoting my Punjabi film. I didn't want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking," he said.

So is he happy with the decision to finally marry his devoted girlfriend? "Of course I am. But more than me, the happiness that I see on my mother's face is what makes it special."

The wedding will be followed by a reception on December 14.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever