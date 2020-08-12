Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi passes away due to cardiac arrest

Delhi Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Ghaziabad. After he suffered a cardiac arrest, Tyagi was rushed to Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. The Congress party took to Twitter to announce the passing away of the Tyagi, who was also the national spokesperson of the party.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site Congress wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief."

A few hours before his untimely death, Tyagi had taken to Twitter and said that he will be appearing on a TV news channel at 5 pm for a debate. In October 2019, Rajiv Tyagi was appointed as the media in-charge in Uttar Pradesh by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Besides being the national spokesperson of the party, he was also assigned with the task of managing the media Mumbai during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

As soon as news of Tyagi's demise came in, leaders from Congress and various political parties expressed their condolences on his untimely demise. Expressing condolence Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Saddened to know of the untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi."

Here how various politicians condoles Tyagi's death:

Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2020

Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 12, 2020

BJP leader Sambit Patra, Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, and Jaiveer Shergill were among the other leaders who expressed their condolences.

