Congress leader urges Pranab Mukherjee to avoid RSS event

Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader C. K. Jaffer Sharief on Tuesday wrote a letter to former President Pranab Mukherjee wherein he requested him to "reconsider and avoid visiting" the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event scheduled for June 7.

Earlier today, the RSS hailed the former President's greatness for accepting their invitation to address their workers in Nagpur.

"This isn't surprising for those who know and understand the Sangh, because RSS has always invited prominent people of the society in its programmes. This time, we invited Dr Pranab Mukherjee and it's his greatness that he has accepted our invitation," read a statement from the RSS.

The former President will address the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV), which is held at the RSS headquarters annually in Nagpur.

