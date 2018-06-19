Congress President Rahul Gandhi sends condolences to Shujaat Bukhari's family

"I offer my sincere condolences to the team at Rising Kashmir and wish you success in carrying on the excellent work done by you," Gandhi added

Shujaat Bukhari

Congress President, Rahul Gandhi Monday wrote a condolence letter to slain senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari's family.

Expressing himself "shocked at the cold-blooded killing", he, in his letter to Bukari's father Rafiuddin Bukhari, described Buklhari as "one of the few moderate voices in an atmosphere torn apart by narrow political considerations", and that his loss is "a grim reminder that progressive voices are constantly at the risk of being silenced by extremist elements".

"In the true spirit of journalism, his moderate views were critical for a nuanced understanding of the Kashmir question. A firm votary of a political dialogue with Pakistan, his commitment towards a credible peace process will be remembered. "I offer my sincere condolences to the team at Rising Kashmir and wish you success in carrying on the excellent work done by you," Gandhi added.

