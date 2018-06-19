Search

Congress President Rahul Gandhi sends condolences to Shujaat Bukhari's family

Jun 19, 2018, 14:20 IST | IANS

"I offer my sincere condolences to the team at Rising Kashmir and wish you success in carrying on the excellent work done by you," Gandhi added

Congress President Rahul Gandhi sends condolences to Shujaat Bukhari's family
Shujaat Bukhari

Congress President, Rahul Gandhi Monday wrote a condolence letter to slain senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari's family.

Expressing himself "shocked at the cold-blooded killing", he, in his letter to Bukari's father Rafiuddin Bukhari, described Buklhari as "one of the few moderate voices in an atmosphere torn apart by narrow political considerations", and that his loss is "a grim reminder that progressive voices are constantly at the risk of being silenced by extremist elements".

"In the true spirit of journalism, his moderate views were critical for a nuanced understanding of the Kashmir question. A firm votary of a political dialogue with Pakistan, his commitment towards a credible peace process will be remembered. "I offer my sincere condolences to the team at Rising Kashmir and wish you success in carrying on the excellent work done by you," Gandhi added.

Also Read: We Won't Be Cowed By The Cowards Who Killed Shujaat Bukhari, Says The Rising Kashmir

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Rahul Gandhi conducts high level meeting of party general secretaries at Congress headquarters

Tags

rahul gandhicongressjammu and kashmir