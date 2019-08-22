national

Randeep Surjewala alleged that while many accused in the INX Media case have not been arrested, a senior politician has been arrested without any legal basis

P Chidambaram addresses the media in INX media case

The Congress on Thursday lashed out on the BJP government over the arrest of P Chidambaram, accusing them of using the CBI and the ED as "personal revenge-seeking departments".

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister Chidambaram was arrested last night amid high drama by the CBI and he spent the night at an agency guest house. "Over the last two days India witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy as also the rule of law," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

He further added that while many accused in the INX Media case have not been arrested, a senior politician has been arrested without any legal basis. "Government using CBI, ED as personal revenge-seeking departments for the party in power as also those ruling the country", Surjewala quoted by PTI saying.

"A seasoned politician was arrested on the statement of a woman charged with (the) murder of her own daughter", says Surjewala referring to Indrani Mukherjea. He further alleged that "false charges" were being reportedly heaped on senior political rivals to "silence" everyone in country.

