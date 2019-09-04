Congress urges Murli Manohar Joshi to be fearless in questioning Narendra Modi

On Wednesday, Congress spokesperson and MP Manish Tewari while addressing the media persons said, "Joshiji has been the BJP President. We expect him to be fearless and question Modi on real issues." The Congress party urged BJP veteran leader and politician Murli Manohar Joshi to be "fearless" and question Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the real issues.

On Tuesday, while speaking at the Sansmaran Sabha, the veteran BJP leader had described former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy as a fearless leader who never hesitated in questioning the Prime Minister. Joshi had said that Reddy was fearless. He never hesitated in questioning the Prime Minister nor did he compromise on his principles. He also never hesitated in putting forth his views, Joshi said.

Joshi also recalled how Reddy had put forth his views on the issue of globalisation when he was a minister in I.K. Gujral government. Joshi also said that Reddy also informed the Prime Minister about his views on globalisation when the opposition met the PM.

"Without any fear he (Reddy) let Gujral know about his stand on the issue of globalisation along with the delegation of opposition leaders," Joshi said, reports news agency IANS.

Jaipal Reddy passed away on July 28, 2019, while undergoing treatment for pneumonia. He was 77 at the time of his death.

