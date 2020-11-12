Contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for criticizing SC over Arnab Goswami's bail

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave consent to initiate contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

On Wednesday, Mumbai-based advocate Rizwan Siddiquee had claimed that Kunal Kamra’s comments were contemptuous for their allegedly “salacious and unruly” nature. He sought Attorney General’s consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against the comedian.

COMPLAINT filed with the Attorney General of India. #KKVenugopal Sir please do take it forward.



Judiciary can not be mocked by anyone therefore "Contempt proceedings ought to be initiated" https://t.co/NgzuqMVKNZ — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) November 11, 2020

This is what Kunal Kamra had tweeted

The Supreme Court of this country is the the most Supreme joke of this country... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020

Contempt of court it seems ððð pic.twitter.com/QOJ7fE11Fy — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020

The pace at which the Supreme Court operates in matters of “National Interests” it’s time we replace Mahatma Gandhi’s photo with Harish Salve’s photo... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020

DY Chandrachud is a flight attendant serving champagne to first class passengers after they’re fast tracked through, while commoners don’t know if they’ll ever be boarded or seated, let alone served.

*Justice* — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020

All lawyers with a spine must stop the use of the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. Honour has left the building long back... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020

Giving consent for contempt proceedings, the Attorney General said, “The other tweets are also highly objectionable, and it would perhaps be for the court to decide the question as to whether these tweets also would constitute criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India.”

The consent letter further stated, “I find that today people believe that they can boldly and brazenly condemn the Supreme Court of India and its judges by exercising what they believe as their freedom of speech.”

On Wednesday, Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail around 8.30 pm after the Supreme Court granted him interim relief in the 2018 abetment of suicide case.

The Republic TV head was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

Naik's widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.

(With inputs from Anurag Kamble)

