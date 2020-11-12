Search

Contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for criticizing SC over Arnab Goswami's bail

Updated: 12 November, 2020 17:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On Wednesday, Mumbai-based advocate Rizwan Siddiquee had claimed that Kunal Kamra's comments were contemptuous for their allegedly "salacious and unruly" nature

Comedian Kunal Kamra

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave consent to initiate contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

On Wednesday, Mumbai-based advocate Rizwan Siddiquee had claimed that Kunal Kamra’s comments were contemptuous for their allegedly “salacious and unruly” nature. He sought Attorney General’s consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against the comedian.

This is what Kunal Kamra had tweeted

Giving consent for contempt proceedings, the Attorney General said, “The other tweets are also highly objectionable, and it would perhaps be for the court to decide the question as to whether these tweets also would constitute criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India.”

Kunal Kamra case

The consent letter further stated, “I find that today people believe that they can boldly and brazenly condemn the Supreme Court of India and its judges by exercising what they believe as their freedom of speech.”

On Wednesday, Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail around 8.30 pm after the Supreme Court granted him interim relief in the 2018 abetment of suicide case.

The Republic TV head was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

Naik's widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.

(With inputs from Anurag Kamble)

First Published: 12 November, 2020 16:50 IST

