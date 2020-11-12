Mumbai: Supreme Court to the rescue of jailed TV anchor

Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail around 8.30 pm on Wednesday after the Supreme Court (SC) granted him interim relief in the 2018 abetment of suicide case. In another development, he filed for anticipatory bail before the Sessions Court in the case registered at NM Joshi police station for trying to prevent the cops from discharging their duty when they went to his house to arrest him on November 4.

Goswami was arrested by the Raigad Crime Branch along with two other accused. While hearing the matter, the two-judge bench of justice DY Chandrachud and justice Indira Banerjee pulled up the state government for misusing its powers.



The Bombay HC had rejected his interim bail application and asked him to approach the Sessions Court. However, he challenged the HC order in SC.

Following the Apex Court order, Goswami and two other accused were released from Taloja Jail around 8:30 pm. The local police deployed massive force outside the jail premises as hundreds of people had gathered in the area. The SC also pulled up the HC for not exercising their jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty.

"We are of the view that the High Court made an error in rejecting their applications for interim bail. We accordingly order and direct that Arnab Goswami, Feroz Mohammad Shaikh and Neetish Sarda be released on interim bail, subject to each of them submitting a personal bond of `50,000 before the jail superintendent. They are, however, directed to cooperate in the investigation and shall not make any attempt to interfere with it or with the witnesses," the SC said in its order.



Arnab Goswami after he was produced in court following his arrest on November 4. FILE PIC

Meanwhile, the N M Joshi Marg police station FIR was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) against Goswami, his wife and son for trying to prevent the cops from doing their duty. The matter is scheduled to be heard in the Mumbai Sessions Court today.

A woman officer had registered the FIR claiming that Arnab assaulted her during the time of arrest.

(With inputs from Vishal Singh)

