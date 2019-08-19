Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan looks cool as Kuwar Mahendra Pratap on a yacht

bollywood

Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram video gives a glimpse into his character Kuwar Mahendra Pratap from Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video shared by the actor on his Instagram account.

Varun Dhawan seems to be living his character of Kuwar Mahendra Pratap from the film Coolie No 1. The actor is shooting for the film with actress Sara Ali Khan in Bangkok and shared a video of himself on a yacht. Varun also spoke to a few people on board on the yacht and asked whether they like Coolie No. 1 and well, they said that they loved the film.

The video shared by Varun Dhawan has him dressed as Kuwar Mahendra Pratap Singh. With an oversized beige coat, gold chain around the neck, heavy gold bracelets and rings, the actor looks super cool. Also, in the video, he is telling his fans that they are in the middle of the ocean and shooting for Coolie No 1.

Take a look at the video here:

Coolie No 1 is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film directed by David Dhawan. While the original film had a stellar cast of Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor, the remake will have Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in Coolie No 2. The original movie was also helmed by Varun's father, David Dhawan, and was a stellar hit. This project also marks the 45th film of Sr Dhawan in Bollywood.

Talking about the remake, in an interview with IANS, David Dhawan said, "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue".



Varun Dhawan shared this image of his sunglasses as Instagram story.

Coolie No.1's shoot began in Bangkok and the mahurat clap was given by Varun's mother, Karuna Dhawan. Varun keeps sharing videos and stills from the location. He also shares behind the scenes and what all preparation he is undergoing to get into the skin of his character.

Meanwhile, Varun wrapped the shooting of his film, Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, and jumped onto Coolie No 1. The 32-year-old was last seen on the big screens in Kalank that released on April 30, 2019. Varun worked extremely hard for the film and had high expectations from it. However, it did not work at the box office. Disheartened about it, Varun had spoken to mid-day and said, "Since it was a period film, initially, I could not identify with my character. Zafar is the way he is because of certain incidents that have happened during his childhood. So during the prep, I would sit with Abhishek for two hours and talk about Zafar and his back story. There is an air of arrogance to him. It was difficult to pick that up because I haven't played such a role so far."

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the remake will release on May 1 next year.

