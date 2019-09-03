Cop slits throats of three minor sons after argument with wife

crime

A police constable in Gujarat's Bhavnagar murdered three of his minor sons aged after a fight with his wife

In a shocking incident, a police constable killed his three young sons aged between 3 and 8 years after an argument with his wife on Sunday in Gujarat. The incident left his colleagues shocked when they rushed to the police residential quarters after receiving a call from the accused constable, who himself reported the incident. After arguing with his wife in Bhavnagar area in Gujarat, the accused identified as Sukhdev Siyal locked up his wife in one of the rooms at their government quarters and then slit the throats of their three sons. The boys have been identified as Manmeet (3), Uddhav (5) and Khushal (8).

According to India Today, after the constable was done with the murders, he called up the police station and informed them about the incident after which the officers rushed to the crime scene and were taken aback. The cops then released the wife from the room where she was locked and found the accused sitting in one corner of the house with the knife he used as the weapon to slit the throats of his three sons.

The accused informed the police that on Friday he had a major argument with his wife when the family was celebrating the birthday of the eldest son. The couple had another such major fight before Friday. The police is now looking into the matter and Constable Sukhdev Siyal has now been put under arrest. Superintendent of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore confirmed the incident.

