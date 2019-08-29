Man kills mother, cooks her brain for refusing money for alcohol

crime

A man cracked his mother's skull open and tried to cook her brain as his mother denied to lend him more money to buy alcohol

This picture has been used for representational purpose

In a shocking incident, a man killed his mother, cracked her skull open and cooked her brain as she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The gruesome incident took place in Botalda village of the Kharsia district of Raigarh where the accused identified as Sitaram Oraon, who was an alcoholic used to live with his mother. According to India Today, the accused cracked his mother's skull open and tried to cook her brain and eat them. He debrained his mother and tried to fry it in a pan to eat it.

Also Read: Man murders pregnant wife by slitting her throat; injures self

The accused would often ask his mother to give him money to buy alcohol but fed of her son's addiction, the mother identified as Phulo Bai refused to lend him the money he demanded. Furious by the denial, the accused took a sharp weapon and attacked his mother. Following the attack, he proceeded to crack her skull open and debrained her. He then placed it in a pan to fry. Before he could consume the brain, his younger brother's wife reached the spot. Upon seeing his sister-in-law, the accused fled his home.

Also Read: Woman and her lover pour boiling oil on husband, hit him on head in murder bid

The woman immediately informed her husband about the incident and a complaint was registered with the police. When police launched a hunt for the accused, he was found hiding in the locality in blood-stained clothes. During the interrogation, Sitaram Oraon admitted to his crime. Police have filed a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and have stated that he is mentally unstable. According to Sitaram's younger brother, he had tried to convince him to stop drinking, but Sitaram would start fighting with him. But the younger brother moved out of his house as he was fed up of the constant fights and left Sitaram to live with his mother.

Also Read: Man beheads wife suspecting infidelity, walks into police station with severed head

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.