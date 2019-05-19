Cops end child marriage bid in Thane; groom absconding

national

Acting on a tip off, the cops were sent to the child bride's home

Representational Image

The Narpoli Police on Friday put a stop to the wedding of a 14-year-old to a 25-year-old man near Sathe Nagar Bhiwandi in Thane. Acting on a tip off, the cops were sent to the child bride's home. The police team, on verification of documents pertaining to age, found that the bride-to-be, was a minor.

The cops are also going to file a complaint under sections of Prevention of Child Marriage Act against the girl's mother and brother in Buldhana where the wedding was decided on.

The Narpoli Police received information from Buldhana officers regarding the a child marriage near Bhiwandi. Narpoli police station Senior Pi Maloji Shinde said, "They gave us the number and details of the girl's mother. We searched their location and found them near Sathe Nagar. Our team went to the spot an hour before the wedding was slated to take place. We checked the bride and took all her details and stopped the ceremony.

The groom, a driver by profession, and a 25-year-old came to know about our action and is absconding." Shinde said, "We are counselling the girl and her parents. Further action will take by Buldhana police."

The girl has been taken into childline custody.

1098

The Childline Helpline number to call on if you see a child in need of aid or assistance. The number is toll free and is connected to a 24*7 helpline

Also Read: Dalit groom beaten for riding horse in Bikaner

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates