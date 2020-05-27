Coronavirus impact: Mumbai under control, assures BMC chief

A doctor said the CP Therapy has been effective in other outbreaks in the past like the Nippa virus in 2018, H1N1 in 2008 and the 1918 flu

Even while COVID-19 cases continue to rise on an average of 1,500 per day, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has assured that the city is very much under control. "The city will have around 27,000 active cases, much less than projected and there are more than 44,000 beds available," he said during a first video conference since he took charge.

"The projected number of active cases was 44,000 till May end. But the number of active cases in Mumbai is 22,000 and it will be around 26,000-27,000 till month-end. As per the ICMR studies, only 30 per cent of patients require oxygen support while 10 per cent need ICU and ventilators. Mumbai has around 14,000 beds in hospitals and 30,000 in CCC2 for mild or asymptomatic patients. So don't fear numbers. Even the death rate will be below 3 per cent soon," he asserted.

"Without any pressure, 33 private hospitals have come forward to share 80 per cent of their beds and 100 per cent ICU beds. This will increase 2,624 beds and 417 ICU for COVID-19 patients and 3,020 beds and 538 ICU for other patients," said Chahal. Regarding several other issues such as unavailability of beds, ambulances waiting period, delays in lab reports, lying bodies in hospitals, he said that all issues have been taken care of. "There were beds but patients were not getting it due to lack of information. For the last three days, the BMC has started providing real-time data of beds. Even the number of lines for 1916 helpline will be increased so that waiting period comes down. The number of ambulances has been increased four fold and now 456 are available," said Chahal.

'Planned lifting of lockdown'

Chief secretary of the state, Ajoy Mehta said, "The lockdown will be revoked in a planned manner. The seven-member committee of IAS officers under additional finance secretary is working on it and will be disclosed soon. There is a huge system working on curbing the spread of COVID-19 and about 16,000 workers have been deployed just for contact tracing," he added.

