Coronavirus in Mumbai: Contained residents to get supplies at doorstep

After a lot of confusion over the procedure to deal with containment zones, the BMC has finally come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). It mentions that as per the cluster containment policy of the central government, there is no need to seal the whole complex if a COVID-19 positive patient has been found in one building.

However, nothing has been said about containment areas in slums and chawls. The BMC further said that at least one containment official and cops will be part of the team deployed near sealed buildings and residents will get groceries and medicines delivered at their homes.

According to the SOP, only one building where a positive case has been reported should be sealed. The remaining part of the complex could be declared as a buffer zone and limited movement should be allowed under the guidance of the containment official.



The Mumbai police have completely sealed the Worli Koliwada area. File pic

A ward-level official said, "There isn't any clarity regarding slum containment. In slums there are hundreds of huts in a small area and even the pathways are very narrow. We take the decision based on the situation in a particular locality." The number of containment areas in the city has reached 250 and many of them are slums or chawls like Worli Koliwada, Dharavi and Dahisar Valmiki Nagar.

The SOP also mentions certain details about close contacts. People who come in close contact with patients will be categorised as high-risk and low-risk and will be shifted separately to quarantine facilities at ward level. Up till then there should be a complete ban on entry/exit movement in the zone. Family members of the patients should be transferred to nearby hotels and their homes should be sanitised.

The health teams will survey all the residents every day for the next 14 days. Clinics and health centres in the containment zones should give daily reports of patients having flu-like symptoms to the civic body and all information regarding containment zones should be submitted to the control room of the BMC hea

250

No. of containment areas in the city

