Coronavirus lockdown: Farah Khan chastises 'privileged' celebs for sharing workout videos

The coronavirus outbreak and its resulting lockdown have led several celebrities to share videos of them working out and keeping fit at home. While many of their fans and social media followers have found these videos helpful while being quarantined at home, a few Bollywood personalities just find it annoying.

Take, for instance, producer-director Farah Khan Kunder, who took to social media to take a dig at certain 'privileged' celebrities for oversharing their workout videos online. She wrote, "BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! video shot by:- #diva"

In the video, Farah Khan can be seen chastising those celebs who have been sharing their workout videos on social media amid a global pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill. The mother of three tells these celebs to please stop sharing these videos, and if they don't, they shouldn't mind it if she unfollows them on social media!

Besides Farah Khan Kunder, another celebrity who has asked celebs to stop sharing workout videos is none other than Diljit Dosanjh. Here's what the Good Newwz actor posted:

Another celebrity who shared the same post as Diljit Dosanjh was Anushka Sharma! What do you think? Oversharing of workout videos okay or not okay?

