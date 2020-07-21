Coronavirus: Mumbai's recovery rate rises to 71 per cent

The state reported 8,240 fresh cases on Monday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3.18 lakh while the city's daily count continued to hover around 1,000 cases. The F South ward (Parel) became the seventh ward to cross 5,000 cases on Monday and after holding steady at 70 per cent for several days, there was a rise in Mumbai's recovery rate.

State health officials said that apart from Mumbai, a high count of cases was seen in Thane with 565 cases and Kalyan Dombivli with 485 cases. The highest daily count was reported in Pune with 1,413 cases. While 1.31 lakh COVID patients are currently being treated in the state, 5,460 patients were discharged on Monday after a full recovery.

In Mumbai, 965 patients were discharged and the city's recovery rate is now 71 per cent. Despite a marginal improvement, the recovery rate of the state continues to be below 55 per cent.

There were 176 COVID-related deaths reported in the state and the highest number was reported in Mumbai with 41 deaths. Deaths in other districts included 31 in Pune, 21 in Jalgaon. 11 each in Navi-Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali and Pimpri Chinchwad, six in Ulhasnagar, five each in Thane and Solapur, four each in Sangli, Kolhapur and Raigad, three in Aurangabad, two each in Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Nashik, Satara, Amravati and Buldhana and one each in Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Washim and Wardha. One other death involved a resident of another state. The mortality rate in the state continues to fall gradually and now stands at 3.77 per cent.

Among the 41 deaths in Mumbai, civic officials said 36 of the patients were suffering from other ailments and 24 deaths involved senior citizens. The average daily growth rate of the city now stands at 1.21 per cent and among the wards, R Central has the highest growth rate of 2.4 per cent.

While three administrative wards including K East, P north and G North now have more than 6,000 cases each, four wards have more than 5,000 cases each. Civic officials said that among the 36 cases reported in Dharavi on Sunday, 16 were past cases added to the tally. On Monday, 12 new cases were reported in Dharavi, 24 in Dadar and 24 in Mahim.

