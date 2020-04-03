Coronavirus outbreak: 35-year-old surgeon from Dharavi tests positive

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A fresh case of COVID 19 has emerged from Dharavi who is also from the medical fraternity. A 35 year old doctor who is a resident of Dharavi tested positive on Thursday.

Like many other cases in the city, civic officials said that he had no history of international travel. "He is being admitted at Raheja Hospital and we will quarantine everyone living in his building. We are tracing his high risk contacts," said a civic official.

He added that the doctor informed the BMC that some of his patients may have been infected. The official said that the doctor is a surgeon with Wockhardt Hospital.

