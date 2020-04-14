Coronavirus outbreak: After outrage over closed shops, BMC chief allows vendors on street

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi has directed the ward officers to allow temporary vegetable and fruits vendors in the city till COVID-19 crisis is handled. This move has come as a respite to the common man who has been struggling after various ward officers took the decision of shutting down vegetable markets and disallowing vendors on streets. However, this order will not be applicable for containment zones.

The instructions by the commissioner state that vegetable vendors must be at least, "two feet apart from each other and the customers must be at least three-and-a-half-feet away. But if the measures instructed by the BMC officials are not followed, these temporary vendors will be asked to stop continuing sale immediately." The BMC ward officers will play a pivotal role in setting up temporary vendors. They will allot space for the centres and coordinate with the local police.

One of the officials said, "If the officers are on a round and they find out that the rules of social distancing are not followed, the vegetable vendors will be immediately asked to stop the sale."

Easy-to-cook food

Meanwhile, with the number of cases in K west ward (located in Western suburban areas like Andheri and Vile Parle) going up to 71, the ward has appealed the citizens in a unique way to stay indoors and not panic.

The ward office has prepared a list of 63 food items that can be made for the next 21 days of the lockdown with easy to stock items. The list has been circulated to various citizens of the area through WhatsApp to discourage them from stepping out.

One person in one room

After crossing the mark of one thousand patients, the BMC has decided to start the rigorous search for close contacts and suspected patients. Pardeshi directed the officials to ensure that one high-risk patient is sent to quarantine alone i.e one patient in one room to avoid any scope of spreading Coronavirus.

