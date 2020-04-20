Coronavirus outbreak: Another Nanavati hospital staff tests positive

After two nurses and canteen staff, now a sanitary worker has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Nanavati Hospital.

According to the sources, after three positive patients were found in the hospital, the BMC conducted tests of every employee of the hospital and asked all the staffers to home quarantine themselves till the results were out.

On Saturday night, after the results arrived, it was confirmed that the 27-year-old sanitary worker had contracted the virus. The victim was hospitalised soon whereas six people from his family have been sent into quarantine in Malwani Jankalyan Nagar. The patient hails from Haryana and resides at Kanchpada No 2 Malad West, with his parents, wife and kids. "His swab samples were collected on the day the two staff nurses and a canteen employee tested positive. Since then he was into home quarantine, and he had a high fever for the last two days. So we are checking if he passed on the virus to any of his members," said a source.

"BMC officials have seized his house and also closed the entry point of the area and we further have deployed police force," said a police officer from Malad police station.

