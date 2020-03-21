Coronavirus outbreak: BMC orders shutdown in Mumbai, essential services to continue

Welcome Hotel in Fort will be shut for a few days. Pic/ Atul Kamble

Hours after putting out an order to completely shut down all private companies, corporate offices and establishments excluding essential services across the city, the civic chief revised the order, excluding ongoing public infrastructure projects wherever development of water, sewerage, transportation, roads are involved. This means coastal road work and all the road and bridges work will go on.

Also, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositories, stockbrokers and SEBI registered participants can work. Production, transportation and supply chain, e-commerce of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, pest control and medical equipment, warehouses, grocery, grain will work uninterruptedly. IT enabled services and data centres needed for continuity of IT services and foreign consulates are also excluded. The order, however, does not mention the duration of the shutdown.

Shopkeepers in Mulund volunteered to remain closed but were worried about losses. Pic/ Sameer Markande

After the chief minister declared the closure of all non-essential services for the MMR, civic commissioner Pravin Pardeshi immediately issued orders for Mumbai.

If there is any doubt regarding the necessity of an establishment to remain functional, the municipal commissioner will give a final decision.

Travel arrangements

After people who were required to be home quarantined were found to be travelling on trains, the BMC has decided to arrange travel services for them. Pardeshi said that if the destination is within 300 km of the city, the civic body will arrange buses. If the distance is more than 300 km, they may be sent by taxis. The travellers will have to bear the cost.

No mass gatherings

Most restaurants at the shopping hubs Hill Road and Linking Road remained shut on Friday. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Also, vehicular movement in areas of isolation centres like Kasturba Hospital, KEM Hospital, SevenHills Hospital will be restricted. Schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, malls/mill compounds, spa centres, clubs, pubs, etc will be closed.

