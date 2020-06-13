Coronavirus outbreak: BMC, police lock down Malad after Unlock 1.0

Within days of Unlock 1.0, a large area of Malad East has gone back to being completely sealed for five days. In areas such as Kokani Pada, Tanaji Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Kranti Nagar, Appa Pada, Pimpri Pada on the east side of the Western Express Highway, all activities will remain shut till June 16. The area is densely inhabited with a population of over two lakh.

The lockdown period had crippled the livelihoods of most of the residents in the slum areas. "After the city reopened, a lot of activities started immediately and people decided to go to work sending social distancing for a toss. This resulted in crowding on the roads and markets and as a result, the BMC and the police have closed the entire area for five days starting from Friday," a Malad resident said.

The civic corporation started sealing the entire area rather than create small Containment Zones in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sanjog Kabre, the assistant commissioner of P North ward, said all these areas have already been declared as Containment Zones.



Shut shops in Shivaji Nagar



"We are now trying strict enforcement. There are lots of small lanes, gullies in these areas and after the Unlock 1.0 was announced, many shops and markets reopened. So for five days from Friday, we have completely shut down shops including selling of vegetables" said Kabre.

"A five-day closure from Friday till June 16 has been announced. Several cases were reported after the area reopened. So all the shops are closed now," said Santosh Dhuri, a resident of Shivaji Nagar. He said a police march was conducted on Friday morning where announcements of closure were made.

"While our area doesn't have any case, there are many reported from the nearby area, that's why it is completely closed now. Only medical shops and milk booths are open, even grocery shops are shut," said Vidya, resident of Adarsh Nagar.



Shut shops in Tanaji Nagar

"Our chawl had been barricaded after a person tested positive, and was opened four days back. But now the BMC and the police have told us to shut all activities again. People are not taking the lockdown seriously. Even now, some of the shops are open and activities have not stopped completely," said Yogesh Ghanekar, a resident of Tanaji Nagar.

"One part of the Tanaji Nagar comes under my ward. The area which is in my ward has a population of 15,000. The area is congested and people are not observing social distancing. Despite several requests, they gather to chit chat every day," said Daksha Patel, local corporator.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news