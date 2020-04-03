Coronavirus outbreak: BMC readies 1,500-bed COVID-19 hospital

With more Covid-19 tests likely to be conducted soon, the number of cases is likely to shoot up. The BMC has thus begun making arrangements for a Covid-19 hospital of 1,500 beds at Seven Hills Hospital, Marol in Andheri East. This will be the single-largest hospital for Corona patients with residence facilities for all staff.



"Seven Hills capacity being ramped up to 1,500," the BMC tweeted recently. So far, 6,119 tests have been conducted from February 3 to March 31 in the city and the number of positive cases have gone up since the testing facility was increased last week.

According to data analysed from February 3 to March 29, civic officials claimed that there are 2,144 beds for treating patients and only 26 per cent of them are full. While Kasturba and HBT hospital at Jogeshwari are almost reaching their full capacity, other state and Central government hospitals have enough beds. As per the new protocol, even non-symptomatic positive patients will be kept in non-hospital quarantine and for this purpose, the civic body is acquiring lodges, clubs, and marriage halls across the city.

