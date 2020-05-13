Coronavirus outbreak: Chemist shops must be kept operational, say Juhu Koliwada residents

A resident said if medical stores are also sealed, people will have to go outside for medicines increasing the risk of transmission, hence these should be kept open

While Juhu Koliwada residents were initially opposed to the sealing of their area as there are only two COVID-19 patients here, by Tuesday evening they were ready to co-operate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), convinced the procedure is for their own benefit. Their only issue is that even medical shops are closed and want them to be kept open.

After the number of positive patients gradually started increasing in K west ward comprising areas from Jogeshwari West to Vile Parle West, the BMC decided to completely seal seven slum pockets here (mid-day had reported this, New front, New tactics, on May 12). These include - Nehru Nagar, Versova, Anand Nagar, Gaondevi Dongri (Gilbert Hill), Junaid Nagar/Samata Nagar, Juhu Galli and Juhu Koliwada with a total population of 1,21,780 people. But while other pockets have a large number of positive cases, there are only two cases reported in the periphery of 550 metres from Juhu Koliwada.

Nicky D'Souza, one of the residents told mid-day, "All the residents will have to go outside for essentials and medicines. This will increase the chances of COVID-19 transmission."

'For the benefit of residents'

"We know there will be some resistance but it is for the benefit of the residents. There are few cases in Juhu Koliwada and that is why the decision has been taken to cut access from the outside. We are talking to the people and need their help to implement it effectively," said the civic team leader for Juhu Koliwada. He said that they are surveying area with the police and will seal more gullies and erect watch towers for monitoring.

"There was opposition from a few people, but it is beneficial for us. BMC employees will seal the entrance and we will monitor the situation along with them and police," said Amit Mangela, another resident.

'Open chemist shops'

Another resident, Larson Fernandes said they had requested the BMC to supply essentials to locals. "It is better to act before it is too late. We had a meeting with the BMC and decided some spots where essentials could be provided for a few hours a day. Our only demand now is for them to open chemist shops. It is better to act beforehand before it is too late," said Fernandes. He said there are almost more than 20,000 residents in the area.

The BMC has appointed one person per shift in three public toilets in the area. The person will clean the toilet after every use.

'K West pattern to be replicated'

The pattern of sealing in K West ward might be replicated in the zone. "It will be more suitable to manage one big area than seal small parts inside the slum. But it can depend on the geography also, as we can't seal an area if it has many access points. We are monitoring the situation in K West ward and will replicate the pattern in other parts of the zone," said Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news