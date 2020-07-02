Coronavirus outbreak: Complete 10-day lockdown in Navi Mumbai from July 3

With the surging number of coronavirus cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a complete 10-day lockdown from July 3 – July 13.

During the lockdown, the transportation of essential items will be allowed. All shops will be shut except for those providing essential services. Groceries like milk, vegetables, and ration will be available from 9 am to 5 pm. However, this time limit is not applicable to medical emergencies.

Public transport services, except for local trains running for essential services staff, will not be permitted. Taxis and autorickshaws will also remain off the road.

As per the order, all interstate bus and passenger transport services, as well as those operated by private operators, will be closed. However, outbound vehicles will be allowed.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) had also announced a complete lockdown for 10 days in its jurisdiction. The lockdown will be implemented from 9 pm on July 3 till July 13 midnight. No person will be allowed to venture out in this period, citizens have been advised to stock up on essential items for the next 10 days by the municipal corporation.

On Wednesday, Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai with immediate effect. The order is in force from July 1 till the midnight of July 15, unless withdrawn earlier. Maharashtra government has already extended the lockdown till July 31.

The order prohibits any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. The decision has been taken to contain the spread of the pandemic.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Thane and under the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). While Thane will be in lockdown from July 2 to July 12, in MBMC the lockdown has been declared from July 2 to July 10. The number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 has been increasing in the cities, and commissioners of both the municipal corporations were transferred last week.

