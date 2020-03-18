Coronavirus outbreak: Confirmed cases in India rise to 147

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 38 cases, followed by Kerala, with 25 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 15.

Karnataka has reported 11 cases, while one person has died in the state; Delhi has reported nine, including a foreign national. The Union Territory of Ladakh reported eight cases while Jammu and Kashmir reported three. Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

A total of 14 people have been discharged from hospitals after being treated for the disease.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever