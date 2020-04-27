Coronavirus Outbreak: Dharavi records another 34 cases on Sunday

Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Dharavi with 34 new ones being registered on Sunday, civic officials said, taking the total up to 275, with 14 deaths. The BMC is relying on its increased institutional quarantine facility from — up from 1,000 to 2,300 — to shift treat the maximum number of people to.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is further ramping up its infrastructure as another private school, Manohar Joshi Vidyalaya, located behind the Dharavi Sports Complex, has been adopted. It will be converted into a 700-bed quarantine facility. The focus will be on shifting/isolating maximum people to institutional quarantine and testing them, said an official.

A civic official said, "We have asked private clinics to refer cases to us. We will quarantine the people at institutional facilities and test them. This will help screen everyone at Dharavi. There are 350 clinics in Dharavi and they will be provided with PPE kits, masks, gloves, face shields, etc. to conduct these tests."

Meanwhile, the city recorded 358 new cases on Sunday, taking the total up from 5,049 on Saturday to 5,407 on Sunday. The state recorded 440 new cases, taking the total to 8,068, and 19 deaths on Sunday. Of the 19 deaths, 13 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the city toll up to 204. Of the 13 deaths recorded in the city, nine patients had co-morbidities, four had age-related risks, eight were male and five female. Two of the patients were below the age of 40 years, four were above the age of 60 years, and the rest were aged between 40 and 60 years.

Containment zones up by 100

With the rise in the number of cases in the city, the containment zones too rose with around 100 of them being added on Sunday. From 930 recorded till April 23, 1,036 were recorded till April 24, and another 100 were added on Sunday, sources said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news