Coronavirus outbreak: Four with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from Garib Rath train in Palghar

Four passengers were deboarded from Bandra-Delhi Sarai Rohilla (DEE) Garib Rath train (Coach G4-G5) at Palghar station and handed over to medical authorities after co-pasengers passengers raised alarm after noticing 'Quarantine' stamp on their hands. The four passengers had flown from Germany and were headed to Surat, according to officials of the Western Railway.

Speaking to mid-day, Western Railway (WR) spokesperson said, "Four passengers were deboarded from coach number G4 and G5 of 12216 Garib Rath on Wednesday at Palghar station when the TTEs and some other passengers raised an alarm after seeing the 'Quarantine' stamp on their hands. They had flown down from Germany and were headed to Surat."



He further added that the four were taken to a government hospital in Palghar. "They had undergone checking at the Airport and had a seal mentioning home quarantine of 14 days. They were handed over to the district medical authorities," he said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases touched 147, that included 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 38 cases, followed by Kerala, with 25 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 15.

