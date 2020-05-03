Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra govt allows liquor shops to open in non-containment zone

This picture has been used for representational purposes. Picture/Satej Shinde

Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in green, orange and red zone areas, but not in containment zones.

As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane. However, there is no restriction on the number of shops selling essential items opening.

The government has issued a list of guidelines informing what will be allowed and not allowed in different zones of the state

