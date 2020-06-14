Coronavirus Outbreak: More than 3,400 fresh cases of COVID-19 in state

More than 3,400 new cases were reported in Maharashtra taking the total COVID-19 count to 1,04,568 cases. And 1,380 of them were from the city. The casualty count continued to rise as there were 113 deaths in the state taking the death toll to 3,830 cases.

State health department officials said while 3,427 new cases were reported in Maharashtra, 1,550 patients were discharged after a full recovery and till date, 49,346 patients have been discharged. Currently, 51,379 patients are still being treated at various healthcare facilities. The recovery rate of the state dropped marginally to 47.2 per cent; the mortality rate continued to be 3.7 per cent. Additionally, officials said that 147 patients from Mumbai and 140 patients in Thane tested positive and are yet to be added to the tally.

There was a slight dip in the number of deaths and of the 113 deaths, 69 were from Mumbai, 10 from Pune, eight each from Navi Mumbai and Solapur, six from Panvel, three each from Thane and Aurangabad and one each from Satara, Nanded, Yavatmal and Kalyan Dombivli. While 65 of the patients were senior citizens, 83 patients were suffering from other ailments and the medical history of 10 patients are unknown. Officials said that while 73 of them died in the last two days, the rest occurred between May 27 and June 10. Civic officials said that eight administrative wards currently have a growth rate of above four per cent while R North ward (Dahisar) has a growth rate of 6.5 per cent. G North ward with 3,729 cases no longer has the highest number of cases and is second to K East ward (Andheri east) which has 3,782 cases. In G north ward, Dharavi had 17 new cases.

Deaths among fire brigade staff

Apart from doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients, there have been casualties among fire brigade officials as well who have been disinfecting containment zones. Data indicates that so far, eight of them have died due to COVID-19 and while four of them were drivers, the other four were fire fighters.

Fire officials said that in comparison to the last few decades, this is the highest number of deaths among fire brigade staff and on average, 3-4 fire officials have died annually in the past years. P Rahangdale, chief fire officer said that currently 22 fire officials are hospitalised and 28 of them have been quarantined. Till date, 91 fire officials have tested positive. A fire official said that all the officials who died or tested positive were infected while on duty. "As they are responsible for disinfecting, they are are at a higher chance of infection."

Four cops dead

Four cops attached to Mumbai Police have succumbed to COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours. This is the biggest number of causalities in the force reported in a single day. The toll of Mumbai cops now has reached 26.

On Friday, around midnight, constable Hemant Kumbhar, attached to the Dindoshi Police station died. After him, Sandesh Kini, attached to Borivli Police station, Anil Kamble attached to Vakola Police station and Deepak Lole, attached to Protection Branch succumbed to the infection.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news