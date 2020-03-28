Coronavirus outbreak: Nine new cases in Mumbai, says BMC

Even as the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state rose to 153, nine new cases were reported in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, the discrepancy in the figures continued since the state health department said that there were six new cases in the city.

Civic officials stated that while six of the patients who tested positive on Friday were from the suburbs, one each of the remaining three was from Vasai, Thane and Gujarat, respectively. Five of them had a history of international travel while the rest came in contact with other COVID-19 patients. One of the patients is a senior citizen. While six of them have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital, three are at Kurla Bhabha Hospital. Civic officials said at present 209 people were

admitted to various civic-run hospitals in the city.

State health officials said 23 new cases have been reported in the state and 24 patients, who had earlier tested positive, have been discharged.

Toddler tests positive

Meanwhile, days after the death of the 68-year-old Philippines national, more people who had come in close contact with him tested positive including a 1.5 year old boy who is the youngest COVID-19 case in the city (MMR).



Officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that the boy's grandfather had been in close contact with the 68-year-old Filipino who had also tested positive earlier this month.

Twelve of a family test positive for COVID-19 in Islampur

Twelve more people of a family in Sangli district's Islampur tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Friday. The town now has 23 Coronavirus positive patients. One more person tested positive elsewhere in the district. All of them had come in contact with four family members who returned from the Haj pilgrimage early this month. According to officials, the family has at least 40 members of which, 23 have been isolated and being treated at the civil hospital. The four tested positive first. Then a batch of five confirmed infection, and now 12 more are admitted. The number may increase further, said the officials, adding that the family had also hosted a public event at their home on the Hajis' arrival.

