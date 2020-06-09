Coronavirus Outbreak: Patient escapes from hospital in Aurangabad

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Aurangabad: A 38-year-old COVID-19 patient escaped from a government hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday morning, an official said. This is the second such incident here in three days.

The patient, resident of Aurangabad city, was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday and later tested positive for coronavirus.

"He was on oxygen support in the Intensive Care Unit. He escaped from the COVID facility of the hospital around 6.30 am after giving security personnel the slip," GMCH Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade told PTI.

The hospital's CCTV footage is being examined and an investigation is underway, he said.

Earlier, two Harsul jail prisoners, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, escaped from a COVID care centre in Aurangabad on Sunday night. They bent grilles of a window to sneak out and used bed sheets as ropes to climb down from their room at the facility, a prison official earlier said.

The district has so far reported 2,141 COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths.

