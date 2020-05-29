Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: This doctor-nurse duo's love story has won hearts online!

Published: May 29, 2020, 13:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The couple was supposed to get married in August but had decided to cancel the plans due to the ongoing pandemic

Picture/Guys' and St Thomas'-Twitter
The love story of Dr. Annalam Navaratnam and Nurse Jann Tipping has won the hearts of netizens across the globe. The couple works at the St Thomas Hospital in London and is working on the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. Navarathnam and Tipping were supposed to get married in August but had decided to cancel the plans due to the ongoing pandemic.

But that didn’t stop the couple from taking their vows to be together. So, they decided to get married in a private ceremony in a chapel near their hospital in April. The ceremony was live-streamed for their friends and families.

The hospital shared the sweet story of their wedding on their Twitter page and posted a link to a blog that provided more details about the couple’s journey.

Shared on Tuesday, the post garnered more than 20,500 likes and was retweeted over 1,800 times. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple in the comments, with some also calling their story ‘a ray of hope’ during a dark and gloom times.

The bride Jann was quoted in the blog saying, “We had a beautiful wedding day which we will always remember. It was a nice thing to happen in the middle of an anxious time. We’re so grateful to the chaplaincy team who went the extra mile to make it possible.”

