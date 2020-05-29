Coronavirus Outbreak: This doctor-nurse duo's love story has won hearts online!

The love story of Dr. Annalam Navaratnam and Nurse Jann Tipping has won the hearts of netizens across the globe. The couple works at the St Thomas Hospital in London and is working on the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. Navarathnam and Tipping were supposed to get married in August but had decided to cancel the plans due to the ongoing pandemic.

But that didn’t stop the couple from taking their vows to be together. So, they decided to get married in a private ceremony in a chapel near their hospital in April. The ceremony was live-streamed for their friends and families.

The hospital shared the sweet story of their wedding on their Twitter page and posted a link to a blog that provided more details about the couple’s journey.

A doctor and nurse from St Thomas’ who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital’s historical chapel.



Read about Jann and Annalan’s special day and why it meant so much to them to tie the knot at work https://t.co/ECH4nJuBSo pic.twitter.com/tz6T0jj2Bi — Guy's and St Thomas' (@GSTTnhs) May 26, 2020

Shared on Tuesday, the post garnered more than 20,500 likes and was retweeted over 1,800 times. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple in the comments, with some also calling their story ‘a ray of hope’ during a dark and gloom times.

That is amazing. Congratulations to you both and well done @GSTTnhs for allowing these guys to get married in that beautiful chapel ðð — Karwai Tsang (@TsangKarwai) May 26, 2020

A beautiful gown and a lovely couple. Huge best wishes. x — ð·Tracey Hanna (@Upsy_Daisy_Doo) May 26, 2020

congratulations both ,the bride looks beautiful and the groom handsome

Have a wonderful life together. — wendy moore ð (@wendymo94921768) May 26, 2020

What a beautiful dress! Many congratulations to the couple from the ambulance service on the IOW! — victoria white (@tremlv) May 26, 2020

Awww so nice to read this. Congratulations for both of you ðððâ¤ï¸ — Jacek B (@JacekBorek2) May 26, 2020

Out of the misery comes something beautiful. Congratulations — InsleyJ (@InsleyJ1) May 26, 2020

Beautiful - congratulations to you both and thank you for your work keeping us safe — Jane Saunders (@jsaundersmedia) May 26, 2020

The bride Jann was quoted in the blog saying, “We had a beautiful wedding day which we will always remember. It was a nice thing to happen in the middle of an anxious time. We’re so grateful to the chaplaincy team who went the extra mile to make it possible.”

