Coronavirus outbreak: Two new deaths in Mumbai; discrepancy in no. of cases

With the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state reaching 130, two more deaths were reported in the city on Thursday. While a 65-year-old woman from the eastern suburbs passed away while undergoing treatment at the General Hospital in Vashi, another woman of the same age died at Kasturba Hospital late Thursday evening. While several new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the city, it has been found that there is discrepancy in the figures given out by the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the state health department, the 65-year-old woman from the suburbs was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Officials said that she was first taken to Tandon Hospital in Chembur after which she was shifted to D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul and was finally taken to General Hospital in Vashi after her condition deteriorated. She died on March 24 after which her samples were sent to Kasturba Hospital for testing. They were found to be positive for Coronavirus on March 25.

The second casualty is a 65-year-old woman who had tested positive after she was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on March 23. Civic officials said that she was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and breathlessness at the time of admission. She died late Thursday evening.

While the state health department officials stated that there were eight new cases in the state, including the one deceased in Navi Mumbai, three in Sangli, one each in Kolhapur, Pune, Sindhudurg and Nagpur, which resulted in a total count of 130 cases, the civic body reported at least nine new cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. While four are from Mumbai, one is from Pune, two from Navi Mumbai and two from Thane. All of them have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital. However, mid-day has found out that there are other positive cases in the city as well. A 65-year-old woman, who runs a food stall for office goers, in South Mumbai had tested positive and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on March 24. "We believe one of office goers who frequented her stall might have had a history of international travel. We are tracking 10 such employees," said a civic official. However, it remains unclear whether she is the same woman who passed away on Thursday.



Another 61-year-old woman resident of South Mumbai was tested positive and was taken to H N Reliance Hospital. "She had no history of international travel but her family members said that a relative who had travelled to the US had visited her. We have sent four of her family members for testing and are awaiting their reports," said another civic official.

